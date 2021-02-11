NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Oilers-Canadiens Game Time Changed

NHL PR: “As a result of an Edmonton Oilers’ Player entering the League’s COVID Protocol earlier today, the League announced a change to the start time of their game against the Canadiens tonight from 7 P.</ to 8 P.M. ET so as to allow the completion and analysis of the Oilers’ test results in advance of the game.”

On the Vegas situation

Justin Emerson: “To recap: the NHL became aware during a game that one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19 and removed him, but allowed the game to continue. None of his teammates were placed on the Covid list, which includes “required quarantine as a high-risk close contact””

Justin Emerson: “He sat on the bench and shared a locker room with 19 other players. I have no idea how not one of those players is deemed a “high-risk close contact””

Justin Emerson: “It seems like the NHL is acting as if he contracted the virus when they became aware of his positive result, which is absolutely bananas”

Jesse Granger: “The league and VGK have said that many players put on the COVID protocol list didn’t test positive, but are “close contacts.”

How every player on the team isn’t considered a “close contact” to Nosek after playing & sitting next to him on the bench for 2 periods is beyond me.”

NHL Media: Statement from the NHL on the removal of Tomas Nosek from Tuesday’s game.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, immediately upon notification that one of its Players had returned a positive test for COVID-19, the Vegas Golden Knights removed forward Tomas Nosek from Tuesday night’s game vs. Anaheim, in precise accordance with the terms of the League’s COVID Protocol. Nosek was immediately isolated from his teammates and close contact tracing was begun, also in accordance with the Protocol.

night’s game in Las Vegas between the Golden Knights and Ducks remains scheduled to be played at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Rapid PCR Point of Care tests will be administered to all Players and staff on both teams in advance of that game (in addition to the daily lab-based PCR testing) and any decision regarding potential postponement will be made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’ medical officials, following all COVID Protocols and local and federal regulations.”

Flyers’ game postponed

NHL PR: NHL Schedule Update

“The National Hockey League announced that, with three Philadelphia Flyers Players currently in the NHL’s COVID Protocols, the Club’s game against the New York Rangers on Feb. 14 has been postponed. It is expected that the Flyers will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday, Feb. 15. These decisions were made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The Flyers’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.

Charlie O’Connor: The Flyers’ next practice will be Monday at the earliest.