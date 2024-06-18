NHL News: Filip Hronek Signs Eight Year Extension with Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks announced they have signed restricted free agent defenseman Filip Hronek to an eight-year contract extension worth $58 million.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with defenceman Filip Hronek on an 8-year contract with a $7.25M AAV. pic.twitter.com/gmRO7O6AOm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 18, 2024

Hronek’s new deal with the Canucks will carry a salary cap hit of $7.25 million.

#Canucks have signed D Filip Hronek to an eight-year, $58 million extension: 8 years x $7.25 million. Big piece of business done.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2024

This is a nice piece of business for the Vancouver Canucks. As NHLRumors.com had written right before the announcement was made, the Canucks had to decide on Hronek.

Hronek’s been such a vital piece for the Vancouver Canucks defense, especially Quinn Hughes. Hronek has allowed Hughes to play his offensive-style game while holding the fort down as a defensive defenseman.

But Hronek has shown his offensive ability as well. Not to mention, he can play on the power play and penalty kill.

Filip Hronek, signed 8x$7.25M by VAN, is a two-way D who plays effectively on both special teams. Found success and production on the top pairing this year, which the model attributes mostly to a combination of Hughes and on-ice shooting %. Some consistency issues. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/3XIvmEvolp — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 18, 2024

The reports surrounding Hronek’s next contract were that he could get in the $7 million range on a long-term extension. He got just above that, and now the Canucks have their top pairing sent for head coach Rick Tocchet.

Filip Hronek will have a full no-movement clause in the first four years of the deal. In the final four years of the deal, he will have a modified 15-team no-trade clause. Hronek will also receive $21 million in signing bonus money spread over seven of the eight years of the deal.

#Canucks Filip Hronek: 8 years x $7.25m 2024-25: $5.5M + $4M SB

25-26: $5.0 + $4M SB

26-27: $6.75M Sal

27-28: $4.4M + $4M SB

28-29: $3.7M + $3M SB

29-30: $4.25M + $2M SB

30-31: $3.7M + $2M SB

31-32: $3.7M + $2M SB 2025-2028 – Full No Move

2028-2032 – 15-Team NTC — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2024

Filip Hronek was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, and the team believes he is a top-pairing defenseman.

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin: “Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blueline, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” said Allvin. “His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team. We look forward to seeing him continue to help elevate our group and for him to grow both on and off the ice.”

The Canucks now have $16.8 million to sign the rest of the free-agent crop led by Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov.

Vancouver #Canucks update after signing Filip Hronek to an 8 year / $7.25M AAV contract. Cap Hit: $71.1M

Cap Space: $16.8M

Roster: 16 (10F – 4D – 2G) Notable RFAs:

A. Silovs Notable UFAs:

E. Lindholm

T. Blueger

D. Joshua

T. Myers

N. Zadorovhttps://t.co/FNnOszwLtX — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 18, 2024

It will be interesting to see what else the Vancouver Canucks do this offseason.