NHL News: Flames, a 185 Day Season, Coyotes, Simon, and the Kings

Cody Eakin to the Flames on a PTO

Elliotte Friedman: The Calgary Flames have signed forward Cody Eakin to a PTO.

A 185-day season for salary cap purposes

Puck Pedia: Last season had 200 days but this season will have 185 days for salary cap purposes.

Accrued days will be worth more this season than last season but it also means that teams will get less benefit at the trade deadline for accrued space.

If a team has $1 million in projected salary cap space at the deadline, they can add a player with a $4.5 million salary hit compared to $5 million at the deadline last year.

Coyotes will generate more season-ticket revenue this year

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The Arizona Coyotes will play this season at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena. They expect to sell out every game.

They say they’ll generate 50 percent more season-ticket revenue this year than they did when they played at Glendale.

Seating for hockey is expected to be between 4,800 and 5,000.

The average ticket price with be $170, up from $90 when they played in Glendale. $154 is the average NHL ticket price.

Dominik Simon heading back to the Czech league

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins offered Dominik Simon a PTO but he’s decided to sign with Sparta Praha of the Czech Elite league.

The Kings re-sign Mikey Anderson

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract.

He’ll be owed a $1 million qualifying offer when the deal expires.

Puck Pedia: The Kings now have $2.96 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 14 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

Defenseman Sean Durzi is their remaining RFA.

Remaining RFAs