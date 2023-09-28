NHL News: Flames, Stars, Oilers, Senators, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Capitals, and Jets

Calgary Flames: Forward Jakob Pelletier will have surgery next week on his left shoulder and will be out indefinitely.

Puck Pedia: “ As a player on a 2-way deal who played less than 50 games, while Pelletier is out he’ll carry a $406K cap hit on Season Opening Injured Reserve (SOIR) for #Flames“

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz (upper-body) is “dealing with a little something” according to coach Pete DeBoer but they aren’t too concerned about it.

Forward Chase Wheatcroft blocked a shot Tuesday night and his training camp is over due a fracture.

Cap Friendly: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown has been removed from the IR after being on the LTIR/IR since November 2nd, 2022.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk left practice early after taking a stick to the face.

TSN 1200: Senators forward Josh Norris was wearing a regular jersey at practice yesterday for the first time at camp.

Ian Mendes: Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Norris is getting “really close” but he’s not cleared for contact yet. Friday’s game would be the earliest but they’re hopeful Norris is able to get into a couple of preseason games.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny returned to the ice after missing the past few days. Coach John Tortorella said he’s was a little banged up.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers defenseman Cam York’s injury is not serious.

Jordan Hall: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson has a lower-body injury and didn’t practice.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dylan Gambrell will be out for the foreseeable future with a concussion suffered in Tuesday’s practice.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit has been bothered by back spasms and was able to practice in a regular jersey yesterday for the first time in camp.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok skated on his own yesterday and not with the main group.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson had surgery to stabilize his fractured hand. He’s expected to be out for four to six weeks.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers continues to skate with the non-gameday players. Coach Rick Bowness isn’t concerned about Ehlers injury. Ehlers is frustrated that the neck spasms are taking longer to heal than expected.

Murat Ates: Jets forward Cole Perfetti‘s absence from the third period was precautionary. He was evaluated and determined he was okay. He’ll be evaluated today as well.