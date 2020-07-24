NHL News: Gary Bettman and Executives Discuss Hub Cities and Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL: The NHL releases some info on the what life will look like in the Hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

“Protecting the sanctity of the protective zone, the hub, the bubble, is most and vitally important to ensure that everybody’s health and well-being is taken care of,” Commissioner Bettman said. “Leaving the bubble is just not something we can tolerate.”

Edmonton will have three hotels, with Toronto having two. Fences will be set up to keep areas secured from the public. Toronto will have 97 security guards and health ambassadors, Edmonton will have 125.

Kevin McGran: “NHL has goal songs, goal horns, in-arena music compilations and motivational videos from each of the 24 teams participating. The league also received specially produced videos from fans that will replicate some of the chants that go on in teams’ home arenas.”

