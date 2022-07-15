NHL News: Gaudreau, Norris, Radulov, Price, Bryon, Lehner and Patrick

Johnny Gaudreau on leaving Calgary for Columbus

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Johnny Gaudreau didn’t want to say much about why he wanted to leave the Calgary Flames. He did briefly touch on this during his opening press conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“But Calgary was a special place for me. I was part of their organization for 12 years, and I loved every second I was there. But for me, I think it was just time for me to make a little bit of a change.”

Gaudreau added:

“I always kind of dreamed about playing a tad closer to home,” Gaudreau acknowledged. “But I mean, it didn’t matter where I was signing. Our decision was it was best for us not to go back to Calgary and then we decided to figure out what was the best option for us. Columbus was right up on the top of the list.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Gaudreau’s seven-year, $9.75 million per season deal.

Each year he’ll have a salary of $7.75 million and a $2 million signing bonus.

The first five years he’ll have a no-movement clause, and the final two years he’ll have a 10-team trade list.

Josh Norris signs an eight-year extension

Puck Pedia: John Norris signs an eight-year extension with a $7.95 million cap hit.

2022-23: $5 million

2022-23: $6.5 million

2022-23: $9.5 million

2022-23: $9.5 million

2022-23: $9.5 million

2022-23: $8.75 million

2022-23: $7.85 million

2022-23: $7 million

Ian Mendes: Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Norris’ extension.

“We’re very pleased to come to long-term agreement with Josh. He’s a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player. His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level. His dedication and the pride he takes in his physical conditioning will serve as a great example for our next wave of young players.”

Radulov heading back to Russia

David Pagnotta: Alex Radulov signed a two-year contract with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL.

Price to meet doctors and Byron could miss the start of training camp

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will meet with his doctor before the end of the month.

Forward Paul Byron is still injured and could miss the start of training camp.

The Golden Knights could be without two goalies to start the season

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that they won’t know the status of goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit until closer to the start of training camp.

It sounds like both could miss the start of the season.

Nolan Patrick not progressing

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights GM McCrimmon said that forward Nolan Patrick has made “no significant progress” in his rehab. At the end of the season, McCrimmon said Patrick was out indefinitely.