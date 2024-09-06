NHL News: Goligoski and Staal Retire, Devils, Senators, and Ducks

Alex Goligoski retires from the NHL

Minnesota Wild: Defenseman Alex Goligoski is retiring from the NHL after 17 seasons.

NHL: Goligoski played in 1,078 games with the Penguins, Stars, Coyotes and Wild.

Alex Goligoski has announced his retirement from the NHL. pic.twitter.com/hpt3VLW5ZP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 5, 2024

Marc Staal retires from the NHL

Dan Rosen: Defenseman Marc Staal has retired from the NHL and he’s been hired by the New York Rangers as a player development assistant.

Larry Brooks: Staal will work with their defense prospect in Hartford of the AHL, and throughout their organization.

Marc Staal has announced his retirement from the NHL. #NYR pic.twitter.com/osgSHOxzah — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 5, 2024

The New Jersey Devils sign two to PTOs

Chris Johnston: The New Jersey Devils sign defenseman Jakub Zboril and goaltender Michael Hutchinson to PTOs.

The Ottawa Senators sign two to PTOs

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators sign defenseman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to PTOs.

Two Anaheim Ducks prospects are out with injuries

Anaheim Ducks: 2024 first-round pick Beckett Sennecke is out six to eight weeks after fracturing his foot while training.

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek is out six to eight months after needing surgery to repair a ruptured ACL.