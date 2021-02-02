NHL News: Growing COVID Protocol Absence Lists, Sabres-Islanders Postponed, and Sharks Schedual Changes

Devils COVID list grows

Chris Johnston: The New Jersey Devils now have 10 players on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list: Mackenzie Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac.

John Vogl: Zajac was added on Friday and didn’t travel to Buffalo. Palmiere played against the Sabres on Saturday and then was added to the list on Sunday. Johnsson, Kuokkanen, McLeod and Zacha played Saturday and Sunday and were added to the list on Monday.

NHL Media: The NHL postponed the New Jersey Devils games at least through February 6th after four more players were added to COVID Protocol list yesterday.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of four additional New Jersey Devils Players being added today to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Feb. 6.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed to all Players on the Club’s active roster, effective immediately, and will remain so until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Devils’ regular season schedule.”

Sabres-Islanders game postponed

NHL Media: Tonight’s Buffalo Sabres – New York Islanders game has been postponed.

“The National Hockey League announced that tonight’s Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders game is being postponed due to the League’s COVID Protocol. Due to weather conditions yesterday, the Sabres altered their travel schedule so as to fly today to New York. So that required COVID contact tracing and testing protocols can be completed appropriately, the decision has been made to re-schedule the game for a future date.”

John Vogl: The Devils have a COVID outbreak and were playing in Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday.

John Vogl: Source: “Buffalo is furious. … They asked for more info from the league and from NJ on both Saturday and Sunday when Zajac and Palmieri went out.” The Sabres didn’t get any more info.

Kakko added to COVID list

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko was added to the COVID protocol list.

Sharks adjusted schedule