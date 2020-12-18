NHL News: Henrik Lundqvist Announces He Won’t Play This Season

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundvqist announced that he will not play this season due to a heart decision.

“After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country it’s been decided that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice,” Lundqvist said in a statement. “Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high, so I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action.”

He will get further treatment as he pauses his playing career.

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

Samantha Pell: The Capitals will explore their options with regards to Lundqvist’s contract over the next few days.

New York Rangers: Statement

“We have no doubt that Henrik Lundqvist will face this challenge with the same fierce determination and grace that made him one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey, and an inspiration to all of us. He and his family are in our thoughts during this difficult time. He will always be a part of the New York Rangers family.

Washington Capitals: Statement

“The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik’s decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition,” the Capitals said in a statement. “Our players’ health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik’s decision. We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”