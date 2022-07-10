NHL News: Ho-Sang to the KHL, and the Islanders Sign Seven

Ho-Sang heading to the KHL

Kevin Weekes: It’s looking like Josh Ho-Sang is signing a one-year deal with UFA of the KHL.

The New York Islanders re-sign seven players

Puck Pedia: The Islanders re-signed 27-year-old goaltender Ken Appleby to a two-year contract at a $762,500 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors and $125,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors and $130,000 guaranteed.

Cap Friendly: The Islanders signed defenseman Sebastian Aho to a two-year contract with a $825,000 cap hit.

2022-23: $800,000

2023-24: $850,000

Cap Friendly: The Islanders have re-signed defenseman Grant Hutton to a three-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minors with $325,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 (one-way)

2024-25: $800,000 (one-way)

Puck Pedia: The Islanders re-signed forward Otto Kivula to a two-year contract with an $800,000 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minors with $325,00 guaranteed

2023-24: $850,000 one-way

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have re-signed forward Andy Andreoff to a two-year contract with a $762,500 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the minors with $375,000 guaranteed

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $325,000 minors, with $375,000 guaranteed

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have re-signed defenseman Robin Salo to a two-year contract with an $800,000 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $850,000

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have re-signed forward Jeff Kubiak to a one-year, $750,000 cap hit.