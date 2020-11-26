NHL News: Hockey Canada, Edmonton Oilers, and Johnny Boychuk

Canada’s World Junior selection camp now in quarantine

Chris Johnston: The roster and coaching staff Team Canada at their selection camp for the World Juniors had a couple of positive COVID tests. Hockey Canada ordered all players and coaches to be under a 14-day quarantine.

Oilers sign their 2017 pick

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman and 2017 7th round pick Philip Kemp to a three-year entry-level contract with a $787,000 salary cap hit.

Yr 1: $700,000 Base, $70,000 Minors

Yr 2/3: $750,000 Base, $80,000 Signing Bonus, $70,000 Minors

Boychuk calls it quits

New York Islanders: New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk announced that after numerous medical exams on his eye, his NHL hockey career has come to an end.

He suffered his second eye injury this past season.

Boychuk has two years left on his contract at a $6 million salary cap hit.

The Islanders currently have $3.01 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 13 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Mathew Barzal (RFA) remains unsigned

Boychuk will be placed on the LTIR.