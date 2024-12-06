NHL News: Igor Shesterkin Signs New Extension with the Rangers

After the New York Rangers traded Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks, the organization signed franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin to an eight-year extension worth $92 million.

**Breaking News**

In tandem with colleague @emilymkaplan, we’re told @NYRangers have agreed to an 8 Yr Contract Extension somewhere between $ 11.5-12 AAV with G Shesterkin. HockeyX #NYR @espn pic.twitter.com/I4YBIWcWPb — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 6, 2024

Igor Shesterkin’s salary cap hit is $11.5 million, making him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history, passing Carey Price’s $10.5 million.

Igor Shesterkin 8 x 11.5M with NYR — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2024

The Rangers used Trouba’s salary to pay Shesterkin the money he sought. The Rangers and GM Chris Drury knew they had to pay Shesterkin whatever he wanted, considering how the team played before him. They relied heavily on him to win games, especially in the playoffs.

Shesterkin had been eligible to sign an extension since July 1, as he was in the final year of the four-year, $22.67 million contract with an AAV of $5.67 million. Earlier in the season, he rejected an eight-year extension with an AAV of $11 million.

While in New York, Shesterkin took the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final twice, winning a Vezina Trophy and being a nominee for the Hart Trophy for League MVP.

Shesterkin has a 2.48 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage for his career. This season for the Rangers, he has a record of 8-9-1 with a 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage.

He goes to another level in the playoffs with a 2.41 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

As a TSN Hockey Analyst, Jamie McLennan has stated that Shesterkin is one of the eight goalies in the NHL. He knows gets paid like one.

Highest paid active goalies in the NHL with Shesterkin’s new extension: 1. Igor Shesterkin $11.5M

2. Sergei Bobrovsky $10M

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy $9.5M

4. Connor Hellebuyck $8.5M

T5. Ilya Sorokin $8.25M

T5. Jeremy Swayman $8.25M

T5. Jake Oettinger $8.25M

T5. Linus Ullmark $8.25M — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 6, 2024

Night Cap Recap Igor Shesterkin Extended by New York Rangers #nyr pic.twitter.com/0W2iOhIXQp — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) December 6, 2024

With Shesterkin and Trouba out of the way, what is the next move for GM Chris Drury? Could he circle back with the Anaheim Ducks on Frank Vatrano? What about Kaapo Kakko?

Things have settled down, at least for now, but it feels like the Rangers are not done yet.