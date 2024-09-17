NHL News: Islanders, Capitals, Devils, Utah, Leafs, Red Wings, and Penguins

Ilya Sorokin had back surgery this offseason

Andrew Gross of Newsday: New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy said that goaltender Ilya Sorokin had offseason back surgery.

“The surgery that he had for his back, it’s not the perfect thing,” Roy said at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury during the Islanders’ annual charity golf outing. “But I think he’ll be fine. We have such a good medical staff, they’ll take care of him. They’ll make sure that when he’s ready, he’ll help us.”

GM Lou Lamoriello said last week that there are no concerns at this time that Sorokin won’t be ready for the start of the season.

Alex Ovechkin leaves after one drill

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: After warming up at their informal skate yesterday, forward Alex Ovechkin winced and pulled up on their first drill. He left the ice and didn’t return. The team is doing their medicals and off-ice testing on Wednesday and meeting with the media on Thursday.

The Devils sign two to PTOs

Mike Morreale: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Kevin Labanc and defenseman Andy Welinski to PTOs.

Utah sign a bunch to PTOs

Utah Hockey Club PR: Signed to PTOs were:

Forwards: Hunter Drew, Cameron Hebig, Ryan McGregor, Austin Poganski, Kailer Yamamoto

Defensemen: Peter DiLiberatore, Lleyton Moore, Robbie Russo

Goaltender: Dylan Wells

NHL Roster: The majority of the above players have already signed AHL contracts.

Jani Hakanpaa will talk to the Maple Leafs staff today about knee and timeline

Mark Masters: Newly signed Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa will talk with the Maple Leafs staff about his knee and timeline today: “Hopefully as fast as possible. You’re itching. You’re itching at this time. We put a lot of work into all of that so we’re getting close but now just put the finishing touches on it & get back out there”

The Red Wings re-sign Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings re-sign forward Jonatan Berggren to a one-year contract at $825,000.

Puck Pedia: After the Red Wings re-signed Raymond to his eight-year, $8.075 million deal, they have $8.75 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 12 forwards, seven defense, and three goalies.

Moritz Seider is their lone remaining RFA.

Salary breakdown for Sidney Crosby

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown for Sidney Crosby’s two-year, $8.7 million per deal.

2025-26: $780,000 salary with a $9 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1.09 million salary with a $6.53 million signing bonus

John Matisz: “Sidney Crosby has signed 3 contracts since his entry-level contract expired in 2008:

– 5 years, $8.7 million cap hit

– 12 years, $8.7 million

– 2 years, $8.7 million.

@PuckPedia : 15.3%, 13.5%, and an estimated 9.9%.