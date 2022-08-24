NHL News: Islanders, Hurricanes, Ducks and Flyers

The Islanders sign four players

New York Islanders: The Islanders have signed defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Paul LaDue, and forward Arnaud Durandeau to two-year, two-way contracts.

The Islanders also signed forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract.

Puck Pedia: Cholowski will carry a $762,500 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $200,000 in the minors with $225,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 and one-way.

Puck Pedia: LaDue will carry a $762,500 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the minors with $375,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $325,000 in the minors with $375,000 guaranteed.

Puck Pedia: Durandeau will carry a $762,500 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors with $125,000 guaranteed.

Puck Pedia: Fasching will carry a $750,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $200,000 in the minors and $250,000 guaranteed.

The Hurricanes sign Paul Stastny

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed free agent forward Paul Stastny to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Puck Pedia: Stastny will have a $1.5 million salary and a $500,000 bonus if they win the Stanley Cup. He has a no-trade clause.

Puck Pedia: After the Stastny signing, the Hurricanes are now projected to be $2.6 million over the salary cap with a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Luke DeCock: “Hurricanes play the UFA waiting game and Stastny’s $1.5m fits neatly into the cap relief the Hurricanes will get while Pacioretty is out. Some veteran center depth to be less reliant on Kotkaniemi/Drury is a nice luxury.”

Ducks loan Calle Clang to the SHL

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender Calle Clang has been loaned to Rogle of the SHL for the 2022-23 season.

Ryan Ellis doubtful to start the season with the Flyers

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that defenseman Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season.

“If you’re asking me right now, I doubt it.”

Tortorella added that he’s spoken with Ellis several times this offseason.

“That’s been an up and down process for him. He’s doing everything he possibly can to get ready for camp, I’m doubtful that’s going to happen.”