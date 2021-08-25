NHL News: Jimmy Hayes, Jasper Weatherby, Owen Power, and the Edmonton Oilers

Hayes will have an autopsy to determine cause of death

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: There is still no cause of death for former NHL player Jimmy Hayes who died suddenly on Monday. An autopsy will be performed by a state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Sharks sign their 2018 fourth-round pick

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have signed 2018 fourth-round draft pick Jasper Weatherby to a two-year entry-level contract.

“Jasper’s performance at our development camp showcased his offensive skill, as well as his ability to utilize his size and strength to consistently win faceoffs,” said Wilson. “He was a top collegiate player last season and served in a leadership role for North Dakota on and off the ice.

Sabres have known since before the Draft where Power’s wanted to play this season

TSN: The Buffalo Sabres have known since their pre-draft interview with Owen Power’s that he wanted to return to the Michigan Wolverines and hopefully win the NCAA championship.

From a video clip released by the Sabres.

“Going back another year, I can get a lot of development, being able to dominate games at the college level,” Power said. “And then how good the team’s going to be next year, we’re going to have a really good chance at winning a national title.”

Safety measures for fans to attend Oilers games

Edmonton Oilers: Requirements for fans 12 and over to attend an Oilers hockey game at Rogers Place.

“Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination received at least 14 days before the day of the game (the full series of a Government of Canada accepted COVID-19 vaccine or combination of accepted vaccines). Either electronic or paper records will be accepted. Albertans’ immunization records are easily viewed online and available on cell phones through MyHealthRecords or by downloading the MyHealthRecords app.

A negative COVID-19 test result from an approved testing provider taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time (for example: if a game is on Thursday at 7:00 PM, the COVID-19 test must be taken any time beginning 7:00 PM on Tuesday)”

All employees, volunteers and contractors will be fully vaccinated.