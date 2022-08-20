The Nazem Kadri Signing By The Numbers

PuckPedia: The seven year deal for $7 million AAV carries some interesting details as well. For those that do not know, the Nazem Kadri contract includes a no-move clause during years 1-4. After that, there is a 13-team no-trade list.

Even the base salary is fun. From years 1-4, Kadri’s base salary is $4.5 million with a bonus of $2.5 million. The fifth year sees the signing bonus dip to $1 million. For years six and seven, Kadri earns his full salary of $7 million with no bonuses.

Currently, the contract takes up 8.5% of Calgary’s cap space. That percentage will dip in time. In the end, the Stanley Cup winner got his seven year deal and close to what he wanted dollar wise.

Tyson Kozak Inks Entry Level Deal

Buffalo Sabres: Tyson Kozak was a seventh-round entry pick for the Sabres (193rd overall). He signed his entry-level deal. The $850,000 AAV covers the first three years and will still be an RFA at the end of the contract.

Kozak receives a base salary of $750,000 with a signing bonus of $83,333. His minors salary will be $80,000. The center’s breakout year with the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) makes this intriguing (69 points in 66 games).

Samuel Walker Agrees To Contract With Wild

NHL News: Samuel Walker signed a two-year deal with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. The right-winger enjoyed a solid four year college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He was a former seventh-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Walker tallied double-digit goals and around 30 points all four years in college.

Walker will get the standard $750,000 base salary. That includes a $92,500 signing bonus and $82,500 in performance bonuses. Walker could earn as much as $925,000 but his AAV is $855,000.

Cole Guttman Finds Chicago Home

CapFriendly: Another Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Cole Guttman found a spot with the Chicago Blackhawks in the college “free-agent frenzy”. The former University of Denver product broke out with a huge senior season with 45 points in 41 games. That drew lots of notice.

Guttman signed a two-year contract with an AAV of $950,000. His base salary is $855,000 with a signing bonus of $95,000. Guttman’s minors salary will be $82,500. With Chicago’s roster the way it is, Guttman might get a look this season even.