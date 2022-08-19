NHL News: Kadri, Kadri, and Probably More Kadri

Some Nazem Kadri Impacts

Capfriendly.com: The Sean Monahan trade to the Montreal Canadiens feels like a move out of the NBA. It helped Calgary become cap compliant and allowed Montreal to acquire a first-round draft pick. That Nazem Kadri signing made this move necessary.

The conditions of this move reads like War And Peace but Monahan, for now, is a Montreal Canadien.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: As soon as the news came out on Kadri, the Islanders fanbase and media turned into a fiery cauldron. It had already been a frustrating summer. With Lou Lamoriello striking out on the now Calgary forward, the Islanders’ only change this offseason is the acquisition of Alexander Romanov.

Yes, the New York Islanders could and might be better than last season offensively (2.79 goals per game). However, a move or moves felt like a must. For nothing to happen feels like a catastrophic failure. The media reaction pales in comparison to the fan reaction where “In Lou, we don’t trust” tweets permeated social media.

Carey Price Bids Adieu?

Renaud Lavoie: The news on Carey Price and his knee is deflating. Price will likely miss the season and the possibility of this being career ending grows. One hopes the 35 year old goaltender can return but LTIR meant that Sean Monahan could be acquired. Monahan says he feels healthy and ready.

Nazem Kadri Chooses The Calgary Flames

Hailey Salvian and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Again, the particulars of the seven year, $49 million deal are not fully known just yet. What is known is that Kadri chose the Calgary Flames over the New York Islanders and other teams.

This adds another top-six forward to Calgary’s mix and if Kadri can play with his edge, he can shift the balance of power in the Pacific Division Calgary’s way. Yes, the Flames have more work to do but they have a couple of million dollars in cap space leftover.

Whether the Calgary Flames are better now than they were in the Spring is another matter.

Hailey Salvian: Apparently the Kadri deal had been in place for a week or so with Calgary. So there is that.

Nashville Hosts NHL Awards and Draft in 2023

David Pagnotta: The city of Nashville will host the NHL Awards on June 26th, 2023 and the NHL Draft on June 28th and 29th. It is the first time a city hosted both since 2006.