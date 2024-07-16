NHL News: Kings Give Quinton Byfield Five-Year Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Kings announced they have signed Quinton Byfield to a five-year contract extension worth $31.25 million.

The @LAKings have signed forward Quinton Byfield to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $6,250,000 through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/Tbh0iBkwwE — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) July 15, 2024

Byfield’s new contract with the Kings carries a salary cap hit of $6.250 million a season.

Kings lock QB in. The LA Kings have signed forward Quinton Byfield to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $6,250,000 through the 2028-29 season. — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) July 15, 2024

According to PuckPedia.com, Byfield will get $10 million in signing bonus money in the first three years, with the most coming in Year 1 at $5.5 million. In addition, Byfield has a 10-team no-trade list in Year 5 of the deal.

Quinton Byfield 5 year $6.25M Cap Hit #GoKingsGO Deal Year 1 $775K Base & $5.5M Signing Bonus

Year 2 4M & 3M SB

Year 3 4M & 1.5M SB

Year 4 6.25M

Year 5 6.225M Year 5 (UFA year) includes 10 team no trade list Rep’d by Dave Gagner @wassermanhockey https://t.co/Ax0s9eMmo7 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 15, 2024

This new deal will cover four RFA years and one UFA for Quinton Byfield.

NHL Rumors: Could John Tavares Stay in Toronto on a Short Term Deal?

In addition, PuckPedia states that the Los Angeles Kings now have $2.91 million in projected salary cap space with 22 active players (12 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 3 goalies). The Kings still have to sign restricted free agents Jordan Spence and Arthur Kaliyev.

After signing Byfield for $6.25M, #GoKingsGo have $2.91M Projected Cap Space with 22 active players (12F/7D/3G) RFA: Spence, Kaliyevhttps://t.co/Asanzxorxw — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 15, 2024

The second overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft had a very productive 2023-24 season. Byfield played in all 80 games last for the Kings, establishing a career-high in games played. He recorded 55 points (20 goals and 35 assists), which is all a career high for a 21-year-old.

Byfield also had six power-play goals, 14 power-play points, and four game-winning goals for the Kings last season.

NHL Rumors: Should Players Eligible For Extensions Sign Right Away?

It took Quinton Byfield some time to develop in the NHL. He was drafted during the COVID-19 pandemic and lost valuable playing time in his growth as a player. But this is an excellent contract for a player who will become the Kings’ number two center, with Pierre-Luc Dubois now in Washington.

With a mid-range deal, Byfield can now cash in on a long-term extension with the Kings as the salary cap increases. This deal also saves the Kings money in the short term.

#LAKings sign Quinton Byfield: 5 years x $6.25 million. Byfield gets $31.25 million in security, plus a mid-term deal to cash in bigger next time around. Intriguing deal for both sides. Eight years would have been quite expensive. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 15, 2024