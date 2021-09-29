NHL News: Korpisalo, BriseBois, Matthews, female officials, World Juniors, and Kane

Korpisalo doesn’t give a f*** about Merzlikins extension

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets extended goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year contract extension before training camp opened. Fellow Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is entering the final year of his contract.

Korpisalo on Merzlikins’ extension.

“I thought it was super, because I had no idea about it. You know, it’s business. Frankly, I don’t give a fuck what happened, I’m still gonna do me. “Same team, same guys. It’s good to be here, and I’m going to push for everything I can. It doesn’t change anything to me.”

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said he spoke to Korpisalo shortly after announcing the Merzlikins extension.

“We had a great conversation. He’s a professional athlete. He knows he’s going into a contract year. He wants to be a good NHL goalie, wants to be a No. 1 in the NHL. “He has a great challenge ahead of him. His attitude is perfect about it. He said to me that he’s not going to worry about this at all, he’s just going to have a great season and go from there.”

Quick hits on BriseBois, Matthews, female officials and the World Juniors

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that it’s a no-brainer for Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois to get a contract extension. His deal was set to expire after the season, and an extension is in place. Why would he want to leave after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups?

Chris Johnston said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking things day-to-day with Auston Matthews and there is no plan as of yet to get him into an exhibition game. It’s possible that he’s not able to go for Game 1 of the regular season.

Darren Dreger said that it’s possible that there could be a female officiating in the AHL this season.

The World Junior Championship is scheduled to be held in Alberta starting in December. They are 75 percent sold out but the COVID situation in the province could lead to no fans in the stands. There is plenty of time before deciding on the capacity for the event.

More hot water for Kane

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was cleared by the NHL for gambling on league games but is now under investigation for actions to Ms. Kane as well as NHL COVID protocol violations.

Kane, the NHL, NHLPA and the Sharks would not comment. It’s not known when the investigations could be complete. Kane is not attending the Sharks training camp.