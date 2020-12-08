NHL News: Lots Of Work Still To Be Done For The NHL And NHLPA

Lots of work still to be done for the NHL and NHLPA

Frank Seravallie of TSN: The January 13th start date to the season hasn’t been finalized but that is their target.

“We are moving forward with the process of working through all of the issues that need to be addressed and agreed to, and that are obviously unique to play a season during a pandemic,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday.

Training camp could open January 2nd with non-playoff teams being able to open around December 28th. Being open a week before the other teams seem unlikely.

There is still plenty of items the NHL and NHLPA need to work out, such as “critical date calendars (trade deadline, playoff start and end dates, etc.), divisional realignment, testing and health protocols, roster and taxi squad limits, a potential player opt-out provision, schedule flexibility and how the NHL will navigate any interruptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks and local health authority or government restrictions.”

Currently, the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks may not be able to host games in their home arenas.

The hope is to be in a position to put things to vote later this week.

David Pagnotta: ” Told a 56-game sched with a Wed., Jan 13, 2021 start date are part of this NHL season’s plan. However, those details are tied to a other items still being discussed. There is still “no definitive timeline” on an announcement, but sides are working hard to get this done.”

Options of where to play and if allowing fans in

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The NHL would like to play games in each home city but are looking at other options as well. Sources say that the sides are still considering “hybrid bubble or hubs” to start the season.

‘Hub’ cities would be having teams travel in for two weeks and playing around 10 games, then head home for a week.

‘Hybrid bubble’ would be like the past playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton. Rules wouldn’t be as strict for the Division teams, but they wouldn’t travel back home.

Bubble or Hub cities that host would have to be the only tenant in the building so that games could be played throughout the day. A practice rink and enough hotel space would also be required.

U.S. cities that are getting attention include the homes of the New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vegas Golden Knights.

Some teams could have fans in the stands with the season begins, but numbers would be limited.

“Well, I don’t believe when it opens we’ll have significant fans in the arena based upon the COVID spikes that are going on. And it may not be that we — we may not start January 15th. It may slide a week or two, but we will be playing hockey, and we’ll be in T-Mobile. But unfortunately, we may not have fans, which is really, really sad — especially for our team, because we intend on winning the Stanley Cup this year,” Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said on Fox Business on Monday.

If teams were able to open and allow fans in, they would have to be able to break even. They’d need to hire staff for cleaning, security, concessions, parking, etc. Teams aren’t likely to want to open up and lose money.