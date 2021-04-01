NHL News: MacKinnon Fined, Bernard-Docker Signs, and Three To Waivers

MacKinnon fined

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Senators sign their 2018 first-round pick

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have signed their 2018 first-round pick (# 26) Jacob Bernard-Docker to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Jacob represents another key component of our future,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s very mature for his age and already possesses great gap and stick detail within his game. He’s an exemplary leader and a winner who we’re looking forward to seeing in our lineup.”

Bruce Garrioch: Bernard-Docker will fly to Ottawa tomorrow and begin his seven-day quarantine.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Bernard-Docker.

2020-21: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 “A” performance bonuses.

2022-23: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 “A” performance bonuses.

Salary cap hit of $925,000 and a $1.21 million AAV

Three players put on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers put Tyler Ennis on waivers. The Los Angeles Kings put Matt Luff on waivers. The New Jersey Devils put Nikita Gusev on waivers.

Jason Gregor: “Ennis on waivers mainly to open up a roster spot and recall someone from taxi-squad. Edmonton could activate James Neal or Evan Bouchard….”

John Shannon: The Oilers put Ennis on waivers as a precursor of adding goaltender Alex Stalock to their roster.

Mike Morreale: Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Gusev: “It’s been a tough year for him and (he) hasn’t quite been a fit so, you know, he’s on waivers and we’ll deal with it. If he clears, he’s still with us.”

Nikita Gusev is on waivers. It hasn’t gone as storybook as I, and many, envisioned but there’s still potential for Gusev to be a star in the NHL. A team should pick him up. pic.twitter.com/J3SgGh8Fjy

Tyler Ennis, placed on waivers by EDM, is still a perfectly good bottom six forward who pushes play the right way offensively and produces at a decent rate even if he’s not much of a finisher. Would be a good pick-up. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dDnTsyZu71

