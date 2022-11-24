NHL News: Magnus Hellberg, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Ryan Reaves

Red Wings claim Magnus Hellberg

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings claim goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Hurricanes extend Pyotr Kochetkov

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension with an AAV of $2 million.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for the 23-year-old goaltender. He’ll be a UFA when the contract expires.

2023-24: $1.5 million salary with a $500,000 signing bonus

2024-25: $1.75 million

2025-26: $1.75 million

2026-27: $2.5 million

David Pagnotta: Hurricanes GM Don Waddell: “Pyotr has been extremely solid for both Carolina and Chicago since coming to North America last season. We believe he has a bright future in our crease, and we’re excited to watch him as he continues to grow as a person and player.”

Luke Fox: “Nice bit of business with Carolina’s other goalies, Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, both impending UFAs.”

Walt Ruff: Kochetkov will remain waiver exempt until he plays 60 NHL games or under contract for four seasons.

The Wild acquire Ryan Reaves

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 4th round pick.

Puck Pedia: The Wild now have a projected salary space of $2.24 million. They have room for a $2.9 million cap hit today or $9.9 million at the deadline.

Puck Pedia; The Rangers now have $1.5 million in project space with a 22-man roster. They can add a $1.98 million cap hit today or $6.68 million at the deadline.

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin on Reaves: “It’s not for the fighting. He’s a biiiiigggg personality. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s got swagger. We’ve been missing that. The energy he brings is really good. And size. He’s gonna help us get our identity back.”

Larry Brooks: “Reaves played a valuable role last year but simply could not keep up with the ever-increasing pace. Will this make the more finesse-oriented Blueshirts more vulnerable to thuggery? I doubt it. For all of his qualities, Reaves was not much of a deterrent. No one is these days.”