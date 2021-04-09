NHL News: Maple Leafs Trade for Riley Nash, and He Joins Frederik Andersen on the LTIR
The Toronto Maple Leafs trade for center Riley Nash, then put him and goaltender Frederik Andersen on the LTIR.
© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded center Riley Nash to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2020 conditional seventh round pick.

The 31-year old Nash was drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2007 draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He carries a $2.75 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: “#Leafs place Nash & Andersen on LTIR, allowing them to exceed cap by $7.5M, leaving them $5.8M more annual cap hit that can be added. This reduces by $5M w/ Andersen back.”

Thoughts from the media

Chris Johnston: “None of Riley Nash’s $2.75M salary/cap hit was retained. The #leafs have placed him on LTI and will gain additional cap space since he’s done for the regular season. And they’ve added some depth for the playoffs.”

Cap Friendly: “Despite being on IR in Columbus, Toronto still had to fit Nash under the cap before placing him on IR/LTIR. Our assumption is the #Leafs made a recall, got close to the ceiling, placed Andersen, acquired Nash, then placed Nash on LTIR.”

Earl Schwartz: “Just to be clear, the Leafs could not have made the Nash trade without Andersen on LTIR. That means they cannot activate Fred from LTIR, without removing $1.35m from the roster (or waiting for playoffs). Losing accrued space makes it even tougher, but that’s a long explanation”

James Mirtle: Good depth piece for the Leafs heading into the playoffs. Plus, a Kamloops guy, which is big obviously.

James Mirtle: “Nash is effectively free if he’s on LTIR the rest of the regular season. And the type of shutdown centre the Leafs really lack at moment. Tough to see a downside.”