NHL News: Marchand, Kane, Demko, Norris, Krug, Kubalik and Norlinder

Brad Marchand had three offseason surgeries

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand had three surgeries this past offseason – Elbow (tendon), groin and abdominal.

His elbow issue was with him for all of 2023-24 and the groin, abdominal injuries occurred late last season.

Oilers Now: Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman said to Bob Stauffer on the Oilers Now radio show that they expect to have an update on the health of forward Evander Kane sometime in the next seven to 10 days.

2024 NHL Free Agent Signings Tracker

Vancouver Canucks Thatcher Demko progressing

Iain MacIntyre: Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Vancouver Canucks goaltender is back on the ice. The Canucks don’t want to set any deadlines for Demko in the pre-season.

Josh Norris will be ready for camp

Dobber Sports News: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris (shoulder) is expected to be ready for training camp according to GM Steve Staios.

Torey Krug‘s ankle has caused him a lot of pain for years

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues Torey Krug (out for the season) on his 2018 fractured ankle: “I’ve been able to manage it for so long now. Last year was definitely tough trying to manage the pain level and then this summer, wasn’t able to do any of the things I needed to do in order to prepare for the NHL season. A lot of pain.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Krug said that he knew he’d need the surgery but had hoped it would be after he was done playing.

On his future: “We don’t really know that. Obviously being out for the year, you can understand it’s a pretty big surgery that I have to get … that goes into the mental side of things that have been pretty tough for me.”

Just doing some day-to-day things in life with his family were tough: “I’m going to be able to carry my kids up and down the stairs. I’m able to do it some days, but it’s tough.”

Dominik Kubalik headed back to Switzerland

Chris Johnston: Former Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalik signed with HC Ambri Piotta in Switzerland. He played with them before spending five years in the NHL.

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

MoDo able to sign Mattias Norlinder

Marco D’Amico: The crowdfunding was a success and Mattias Norlinder has signed with MoDo of the SHL.

The Montreal Canadiens didn’t qualify Norlinder and he became a UFA this offseason.