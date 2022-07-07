NHL News: Marchment, Devils, Price, Wild, and Blue Jackets
Bryan Marchment passes away

TSN: Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53.

He was in Montreal at the draft as he’d been working with the San Jose Sharks as a scout.

Marchment played 17 seasons with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.

The Devils will qualify all RFAs

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that they’ll be qualifying all of their pending RFAs.

No updates on Carey Price

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that there is no news updates on Carey Price.

Greenway and Merrill may not be ready for the start of training camp

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill both had offseason upper-body injuries and it’s possible that both may not be ready for the start of training camp.

The Wild re-sign Jacob Middleton

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed defenseman Jacob Middleton to a three-year deal with a cap hit of $2.45 million.

The Wild now have $4.9 million in projected salary cap space with 19 players under contract.

The deal covers two UFA years.

Remaining UFAs for the Wild: Nicolas Deslauriers, Nic Bjugstad, Jordie Benn, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Middleton

2022-23: $2.8 million salary
2023-24: $2.5 million salary
2024-25: $2.05 million salary

The Blue Jackets re-sign Adam Boqvist

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed pending RFA defenseman Adam Boqvist to a three-year deal with a $2.6 million cap hit.

2022-23: $2 million salary
2023-24: $2.6 million salary
2024-25: $3.2 million salary