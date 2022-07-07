NHL News: Marchment, Devils, Price, Wild, and Blue Jackets

Bryan Marchment passes away

TSN: Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53.

He was in Montreal at the draft as he’d been working with the San Jose Sharks as a scout.

Marchment played 17 seasons with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.

The Devils will qualify all RFAs

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that they’ll be qualifying all of their pending RFAs.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that there is no news updates on Carey Price.

Greenway and Merrill may not be ready for the start of training camp

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill both had offseason upper-body injuries and it’s possible that both may not be ready for the start of training camp.

The Wild re-sign Jacob Middleton

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed defenseman Jacob Middleton to a three-year deal with a cap hit of $2.45 million.

The Wild now have $4.9 million in projected salary cap space with 19 players under contract.

The deal covers two UFA years.

Remaining UFAs for the Wild: Nicolas Deslauriers, Nic Bjugstad, Jordie Benn, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Middleton

2022-23: $2.8 million salary

2023-24: $2.5 million salary

2024-25: $2.05 million salary

The Blue Jackets re-sign Adam Boqvist

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed pending RFA defenseman Adam Boqvist to a three-year deal with a $2.6 million cap hit.

2022-23: $2 million salary

2023-24: $2.6 million salary

2024-25: $3.2 million salary

Adam Boqvist, signed 3x$2.6M by CBJ, is a young offensive defenceman who likes to carry the puck in and score off the rush and can pass the puck well in the offensive zone. Poor defensively and prone to turnovers. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/UyONCE89pd — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 6, 2022