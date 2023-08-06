NHL News: Matt Dumba Signs One Year Deal With Coyotes

It was a busy Sunday in the National Hockey League after all. After the news of the Erik Karlsson trade to Pittsburgh, there was a still a defenseman without a home. However, that has all changed now as Matt Dumba is no longer on the market.

Dumba signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes worth $4 million.

Hearing Matt Dumba closing in with Arizona, one year at approximately $4M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 6, 2023

According to Craig Morgan, the number is actually $3.9 million.

Matt Dumba's actual AAV with the Coyotes is $3.9M for one year. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) August 6, 2023

Many people were wondering when Dumba was going to sign and where he was going to sign.

Arizona #Yotes update after signing Matt Dumba to a 1 year $3.9M contract: Projected Cap Hit: $79.6M

Projected Cap Space: $3.9M

Roster 23 (14F/7D/2G/4IR)https://t.co/FKxCA22z8c — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 6, 2023

However, as stated on NHLRumors.com the salary cap again was the big winner as contending teams who might have been interested in Dumba could not afford to sign him at this time.

Salary Cap Was Big Winner of NHL Free Agency

Dumba’s deal with the Coyotes has a similar feel to John Klingberg‘s deal with the Anaheim Ducks last year. Signing a one-year makes the player a hot commodity at the NHL Trade Deadline. Expect that to be the case at this year’s deadline for Dumba.

This was really his only option besides potentially signing a PTO with a team. But the best way for a player to get back on the radar of a contending team is take a one-year value contract with a team outside the playoffs, build yourself back up and hope you get traded at the deadline.

most importantly for the coyotes, he can Munch Minutes — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 6, 2023

The seventh overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft is entering his 10th full season in the NHL. This will be the first time in his career he played for anyone else besides the Minnesota Wild.

Dumba is a good puck moving defenseman, but has regressed overall the last several seasons. His best season came in 2017-18 when he recorded 50 points (14 goals and 36 assists) in 82 games.

Last season with the Wild, Dumba recorded 14 points (four goals and 10 assists) in 79 games with the Wild. For his career, Dumba has recorded 236 points (79 goals and 157 assists) in 598 games.

In addition, Dumba has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons. He has recorded just 15 points (five goals and 10 assists) in 49 playoff games.

Expect Matt Dumba to have a bounce back season where he could see himself on the move to a contending team that needs depth for a playoff run.