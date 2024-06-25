NHL News: Matvei Michkov, Dylan DeMelo, and Casey Mittelstadt

Matvei Michkov gets his KHL release

SKA Ice Hockey Club: SKA retains the rights to Matvei Michkov but he will be allowed to join the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hockey News Hub: Statement (translated) from SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg.

“Matvei Michkov is moving to Philadelphia. We analyzed the situation in detail and decided to support Matvei’s decision.

Furthermore, we have a lot of respect for his late father who worked with SKA. He worked hard in order to help his son’s talent develop. We know that Andrei Michkov dreamt of Matvei playing in the NHL, and we aren’t going to prevent this dream from becoming a reality.

It’s important that Matvei only wants to play for SKA in the KHL; his league rights remain with us. We’ll be ready to offer Matvei a helping hand, and we want to wish him luck.

Philadelphia Flyers: Statement from Flyers GM Daniel Briere on Matvei Michkov’s KHL release.

“The Philadelphia Flyers were informed earlier today of Matvei Michkov’s release from his KHL contract with SKA Hockey Club.

We are certainly excited to learn of this news and look forward to reconnecting with Matvei’s representatives in the coming days.

Additionally, we are appreciative of SKA Saint Petersburg for allowing Matvei Michkov to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL.”

Charlie O’Connor: “The Flyers will sign Matvei Michkov to an NHL ELC in the not-so-distant future, so don’t worry about that. But don’t expect it to necessarily come today. Chance it might not happen until next week. Think the two sides are just working through what they’re allowed to do and when.”

The Winnipeg Jets have extended Dylan DeMelo

Winnipeg Jets: The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Dylan DeMelo to a four-year contract extension.

Puck Pedia: DeMelo’s four-year extension is worth $19.6 million, a $4.9 million salary cap hit, with 10-team no-trade clause.

2024-25: $5.5 million

2025-26: $5.0 million

2026-27: $5.0 million

2027-28: $4.1 million

Dylan DeMelo, signed 4x$4.9M by WPG, is a top four defensive defenceman. Very strong track record of scoring chance suppression combined with good puck management and sneaky passing ability. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/eKn3OT6sK6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 25, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche extend Casey Mittelstadt

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche have signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year extension.

Pierre LeBrun: The three-year deal carries a $5.75 million cap hit.