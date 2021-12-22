NHL News: More Players Put in COVID Protocol

Arizona Coyotes PR: The Coyotes have put forward Liam O’Brien in COVID protocol.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was placed in COVID protocol.

: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on their players that have been in COVID protocol: “Nobody’s become severely ill.” Patrick Donnelly: Coach Cassidy said that nobody has had more then “mild” symptoms and added: “A couple of guys had flu-like symptoms. Others had none.”

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forwards Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner have been placed in COVID protocol.

Jourdon LaBarber: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that Vinnie Hinostroza and Skinner are asymptomatic and Girgensons is symptomatic.

Calgary Flames: The Flames have placed goaltender Dan Vladar in COVID protocol.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King on defenseman Calvin de Haan going into COVID protocol: “We were just taking real strong precautions with him. We’re following the protocol to a T, keeping him away from everybody… We’re on top of it; our doctors are on top of it. Touch wood, everybody’s healthy.”

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have put forward Adam Erne, defenseman Jordan Oesterle, and a member of their support staff in COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have put forward Quinton Byfield in COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Filip Gustavsson, head coach D.J. Smith, video coach Mike King, and three support staff members in COVID protocol.

Murray Pam: This is Gustavsson’s second time having COVID.

San Jose Sharks: San Jose Sharks forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Tomas Hertl have been put in COVID protocol.

Sheng Peng: Dahlen was in COVID protocol earlier this season with a mild case of it.

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs put forwards David Kampf and Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrazek, defenseman Rasmus Sandin, goaltending coach Steve Briere, and a medical staff member in COVID protocol.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo were put in COVID protocol. Dadonov was on the ice with the team yesterday morning.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Daniel Sprong and defenseman Justin Schultz were pulled from practice after their COVID results came in. Both were getting re-tested.