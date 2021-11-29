NHL News: Murray, Kane, Jankowski, Lemieux and Injury Updates

Murray clears waivers, Kane on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray clears waivers, and they put forward Logan Shaw on waivers.

The San Jose Sharks put forward Evander Kane on waivers.

Sens Communication: Murray was assigned to Belleville for the AHL.

Sabres sign Jankowski

Cap Friendly: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year, two-way deal. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors.

In-person hearing for Lemieux

NHL Player Safety: Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux will have a zoom/in-person hearing on Tuesday for his biting Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk.

Brady Tkachuk claims Brendan Lemieux bit him. 😳 Lemieux given a 5-minute major and is ejected for biting.#NHL #Senators pic.twitter.com/XRCjTTnfVe — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 28, 2021

Brendan Lemieux ejected for biting Brady Tkachuk 😬. Tkachuk shows the evidence pic.twitter.com/VpjOGiNaWk — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 28, 2021

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that Anton Blidh has an upper-body injury. His injury is likely a shoulder.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have placed defenseman Gustav Forsling on the IR.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith returned to the lineup last night.

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Lindy Ruff on forward Jack Hughes: “Jack is getting very close.”

Giana Han: It’s looking like Philadelphia Flyers forward Nate Thompson could be out for weeks. Coach Alain Vigneault said that he’s going to get another medical opinion and added “but at this point, it doesn’t look good.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlen returned to the lineup last night.

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have put forward Klim Kostin on the IR with an upper-body injury and recalled Logan Brown.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak will be a game-time decision on Tuesday. He missed his eighth consecutive game on Tuesday.

Bryan Burns: Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph left in the second period after a collision. He left to go into concussion protocol but his not being able to return to the game was not because of that.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Ondrej Kase didn’t skate yesterday and will be re-evaluated when they get back home.

Luke Fox : Kase has been working out off-ice, attending meetings and lifting weights.

David Alter: Keefe on Kase when asked about his injury given his past concussion issues: "There's no clarity on that right now. But that has not been designated as the case."

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals have placed defenseman Justin Schultz on teh IR with an upper-body injury.