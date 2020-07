NHL News: Nervous Time As Travel To Hub Cities Nears … TV Schedule and Game Times

Nervous time as travel to Hub cities nears

TSN: Darren Dreger on the anxious few days for the league and players.

“I would say that’s a fair assessment, but it’s been that way pretty much all the way through Phase 3 and perhaps everyone is encouraged by the most recent numbers which are incredibly impressive, but as Ryan Rishaug reported earlier this week, everyone going into the hub cities has to have three negative tests within a 48-hour window. So if there are some positive tests, we should know that, or at least the league and PA will know that within the next couple of days and that would mean that those individuals wouldn’t be jumping on that plane to Toronto or Edmonton.”

TV schedule and game times

NHL.com: TV schedule and times for all play-in and round-robin games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto)

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, SN360, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. | NBCSN, SN1, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. | NHLN, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. | NBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Rogers Place, Edmonton)

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. | NBC, SN

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. | NBCSN, SN

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. | NBCSN, SN

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. | USA, SN360

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. | NHLN, SN1, SN360

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. | NHLN, SN360

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. | NBCSN, SN

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. | USA, SN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. | NBCSN, CBC, SN

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. | NHLN, SN

Tuedsay, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. | NHLN, SN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS2

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. | NHLN, SN1

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. | NHLN, FX

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

* – if necessary