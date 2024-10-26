NHL News: New York Rangers, Alexis Lafreniere Finalizing a Extension

The New York Rangers and forward Alexis Lafreniere are finalizing a seven-year contract extension with the $7.45 million salary cap hit.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: Lafreniere’s deal will expire when he’s 30 years old, and he’ll have an opportunity to earn another big contract.

For the last five years of the contract, he’s expected to have an eight-team no-trade list.

The Rangers currently have around $25 million in projected salary cap available for next and still need to re-sign K’Andre Miller and Igor Shesterkin. They need fill out their roster with 7 or 8 more players after Miller and Shesterkin are signed.

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: “The price to get to the 8th year, and purchase one more year of UFA, would have ratcheted up the AAV further to a place Rangers couldn’t reach now.”

Marco D’Amico: “You got to wonder what that eight year would have done to the AAV. Fantastic deal nonetheless for both sides.”

Josh Yohe: “Strikes me as a good deal for the Rangers.”

Zach Laing: “Man, what a great deal for the rangers here. lafreniere has really come into his own in the last 12 months.”

https://www.lohud.com/story/sports/nhl/rangers/2024/10/25/source-ny-rangers-alexis-lafreniere-agree-to-seven-year-extension/75844777007/

#MyModel is still being stupidly stubborn about Lafrenière’s breakout, but here’s the chart anyways! Laf only needs to average a +5 Net Rating to be worth it and has been at that level for the last year. Once he starts getting PP1 time, he’ll shoot well above this projection. pic.twitter.com/HIW5FoaH4A — dom (@domluszczyszyn) October 25, 2024

