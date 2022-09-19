NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars

The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.

There was no room for Lundkvist in the Rangers lineup with Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, and Braden Schneider occupying the right side. He was never going to get into the lineup and with two years remaining on his entry-level deal, Lundkvist wanted a change of scenery. He carries a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.775 million.

Lundkvist had been in trade rumors for most of the summer. Things heated up earlier in September, with training camp approaching. Through his agent Claude Lemieux, Lundkvist made it clear he wanted to be traded or he was going to sit out and not report to training camp.

Update on Nils Lundkvist: I checked in with his agent, Claude Lemieux, who said that the 22-year-old defenseman will *not* be reporting for the #NYR‘s main camp next week. They’ve requested a trade and seem to plan on sitting tight until that happens. — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) September 16, 2022

But like most general managers, Rangers GM Chris Drury held all the cards.

Vince Mercogliano noted a couple of days ago: “I don’t believe Chris Drury will rush into a trade. As we saw with Vitali Kravtsov, he’ll hold the asset if he doesn’t get his asking price. Trade could happen soon, but don’t be surprised if this lingers.”

Three days later before the start of training camp, Nils Lundkvist is dealt to the Stars. Drury knew what he wanted in return for Lundkvist and got the asking price from Dallas GM Jim Nill

Source confirms compensation is a conditional first-round pick for Nils Lundkvist. Great job by the Rangers to get that out of Jim Nill, who has been pretty reluctant for that hefty of a price in trades. But Stars get RHD help and feel confident in the youth they already have. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) September 19, 2022