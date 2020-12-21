NHL News: NHL and NHLPA Finalize Agreement, Key Dates For 2020-21, and the Canucks

NHL and NHLPA finalize agreement

NHLPA: Statement from NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr.

“The players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting for the fans and players alike. During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.”

NHLPA: Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the Return to Play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play. And, as was the case last spring and summer, I thank the NHLPA, particularly Executive Director Don Fehr, for working cooperatively with us to get our League back on the ice.”

Puck Pedia: Some key dates for the 2020-21 NHL season.

The regular season will start Jan 13 and end May 8, meaning there are 116 days in the season (normally 186)

RFA’s must sign by Feb 11 to play this year (usually Dec 1)

Players on one-year contracts can sign extensions March 12 (usually Jan 1)

Trade Deadline is April 12

Expansion Protected lists submitted July 17

Expansion Draft is July 21

Entry Draft July 23-24

Free Agency starts July 28

David Pagnotta: At the moment the NHL is planning to host the 2021 NHL draft in an arena like they normally do and not have it virtual as they did for the 2020 NHL draft.

It hasn’t been decided what team/city will host the draft.

Will the Canucks have to play elsewhere to start the season?

David Pagnotta: Like the San Jose Sharks, the Vancouver Canucks could be forced to start their season in another city.

Have been told that Canucks aren’t exploring this idea yet as the NHL and the province of British Columbia continue to talk. Training camps are scheduled to open on January 3rd, so time is tight.