NHL News: NHL Players Heading to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

NHL players heading the Winter Olympics as a deal is struck

TSN: The NHL, NHLPA, IOC and IIHF reached a deal yesterday that will see NHL players going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Connor McDavid earlier this week on the possibility of playing in the Olympics.

“Just to be able to represent Canada at the Olympics and compete for a gold medal would be an absolute dream come true. It’s kind of been a long time since we’ve been able to play best-on-best internationally. I think for me and I think for a lot of guys that were on that team, it’s been a long time coming. We’re obviously looking forward to going to the Olympics if we’re all lucky enough to make it.”

The NHL’s All-Star weekend is in Vegas on February 4th and 5th and those attending would fly to China on the 6th. The Olympics get underway on the 9th.

Sportsnet: IIHF president Rene Fasel to the AP.

“It was not easy, but we did it. I’m really, really happy. When you see the last was 2014, and they would wait until 2026, so you have 12 years in between — that means we have a generation of hockey players that would not be able to play in the Olympics.”

Bill Daly on the agreement.

“We understand how passionately NHL players feel about representing and competing for the countries. We are very pleased that we were able to conclude arrangements that will allow them to resume best on best on the Olympic stage.”

The IIHF will provide a $5 million fund for lost salary due to someone contracting COVID but COVID-19 insurance is not part of the deal. The IOC will pay for the travel and insurance costs.

Emily Kaplan: The NHL and NHLPA still have the option to pull out of the Beijing Olympics if the COVID situation worsens or if there becomes an issue with the NHL schedule due to a bunch of cancellations.

Emily Kaplan: Had been hearing that all players going to the Olympics will be required to be vaccinated.

Longmou Li: “According to the source working in the BOC, there will be 3 chatters taking all the NHL Olympians from US to Beijing. Two of them are on Feb 3rd, and there will be first time ever that NHL players could participate in the @Beijing2022 opening ceremony.”