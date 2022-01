NHL News: NHL Updates 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

NHL Public Relations: The NHL made changes to the schedule today, making up games during the ‘Olympic break,’ and staying on track to finish the regular season on April 29th.

Changes to the schedule include

“New dates for 98 games that had been postponed over the two-month period from Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022.

over the two-month period from Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022. Date changes to 23 other games to accommodate the new dates for postponed games.

to accommodate the new dates for postponed games. 95 games scheduled for the 16-day window from Feb. 7-22, designated previously as a pause to accommodate NHL Player participation in the Olympic Games. Games are scheduled on all 16 dates, highlighted by a 10-game slate on Thursday, Feb. 17.”