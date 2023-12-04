NHL News: Nino Niederreiter Signs Extension in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets before their game on Monday night had signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a contract extension.

The #NHLJets have signed Nino Niederreiter to a three-year extension carrying a $4M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 4, 2023

Niederreiter’s new contract has a length of three years worth $12 million and carries a salary cap hit of $4 million.



This was a solid move for both the team and the player.

Winnipeg signs Nino Niederreiter for 3 years at $4M: a good contract for player and team alike. I described my reasoning on Winnipeg Sports Talk (and on Top Lyne Media, iirc): Niederreiter is a perfect stylistic fit but plays such a physical game max term would be such a risk. — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) December 4, 2023

Nino Niederreiter, signed to a 3x$4M extension by WPG, is a veteran shot-first two-way winger who is efficient both at creating chances and goals at 5v5 and pushing play in the right direction. Seems to be a strong contributor to the Jets’ improved team D this year. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/6I2ebO4f4C — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 4, 2023



This season Niederreiter has played all 23 games for the Jets recoring 14 points (six goals and eight assists). He was acquired by the Jets from the Nashville Predators last season at the NHL Trade.

There was some talk that he might not extend after this season. However, once Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele showed their commitment to the organization, it made his decision a lot easier.

Niederreiter via Dave Minuk of Illegal Curve: “Yeah, absolutely. I mean, it definitely showed to the city and to the team that they didn’t want to go for a run here and want to be a contender and I think that’s as a player, that’s where you want to be. And obviously, once they signed, I tried to do whatever I could possibly to play our best talking, or no, no contract and now you’re pretty happy about it.”

In addition, Niederreiter is glad to be a part of a hard-working group where everyone demands a lot from one another and is extremely competitive.

Nino Niederreiter was drafted fifth overall in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. He could not find his groove there and was traded to the Minnesota Wild. He found some success their before moving onto the Carolina Hurricanes, Predators, and currently with the Jets.

In 833 games, he had compiled 423 points (211 goals and 212 assists). In addition, he has played in 87 playoff games recording 34 points (16 goals and 18 assists).