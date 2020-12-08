NHL News: No Economic Changes For The 2020-21 NHL Season, Targeting 56 Games and a Jan. 13 Start

TSN: Darren Dreger reports the NHL and NHLPA are no longer going to be discussing the financial changes to the memorandum of understanding.

They are focusing on a 56-game game schedule and a January 13th start to the 2020-21 NHL season.

There is still work to be done such as protocols, schedule, critical dates, etc.

The NHL board of governors and the NHLPA executive board will need to approve the changes.

Dreger adds that on Sunday the NHLPA did propose to the NHL more deferral of money but not an increase in escrow.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Sources are saying that the players were willing to defer more money for this season but to do so they were looking for a meaningful concession in exchange.

One of the proposed concessions was a slight increase to the salary cap. The NHL and NHLPA couldn’t agree on any of the concessions and the sides have agreed to move on.

They will now work on hammering out the details for next season including training camps, opt-outs, testing, the schedule, the playoffs, and re-alignment.

The teams that didn’t make the playoffs can start training camp on December 28th, with the others starting on January 1st. It doesn’t look like there will be exhibition games. There are some issues to work out for training camps as some cities have gathering restrictions – Montreal, San Jose and Winnipeg.

They hope to get the details figured out by the end of the week.

Nick Kypreos: “Players feeling a huge moral victory not changing economic terms of CBA agreement moving forward. Understandably it’s not sitting well tonight with some team owners. Owners vote on return to play will be most interesting.”

