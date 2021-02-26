NHL News: Noesen and Tinordi on Waivers, Skinner on Being Scratched, and Canadian Playoff Scenario

Noesen and Tinordi on waivers
Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks put forward Stefan Noesen on waivers.
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have put defenseman Jared Tinordi on waivers.
Skinner on being scratched and if he wants out
Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres Jeff Skinner on being healthy scratched: “The situation as a whole, it’s something that obviously there’s a lot of emotions involved. You try to take time to digest that. … The more important thing is to keep moving forward.”
John Vogl: Skinner on sitting out: “I don’t think you learn anything extra by not being out there, but obviously this situation is maybe not that straightforward in the fact that ‘lessons being learned’ is maybe more of a vague concept.”
Heather Engel: Skinner without hesitation when asked if he’d rather be on another team: “No. I love being a Sabre. I love the city of Buffalo. I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no.”
Canadian final four team to the U.S. if borders aren’t opened by Round 3?
TSN: The NHL hasn’t made any final decisions on what would happen if the U.S. – Canada Borders are not opened up by the time Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are ready to begin in June. Frank Seravalli:
“If that can’t happen, in this case, the Canadian team would likely have to come to the U.S. and remain in the U.S. to finish their playoff run, whether that ends in Round 3 or in the Stanley Cup Final. And to potentially mitigate against a home-ice advantage for that American team, there is also the possibility of some neutral site games. Nothing decided yet and not enough information to get to that point but there’s a lot of possibilities on the table.”