NHL News: Noesen and Tinordi on Waivers, Skinner on Being Scratched, and Canadian Playoff Scenario

Noesen and Tinordi on waivers

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks put forward Stefan Noesen on waivers.

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have put defenseman Jared Tinordi on waivers.

Skinner on being scratched and if he wants out

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres Jeff Skinner on being healthy scratched: “The situation as a whole, it’s something that obviously there’s a lot of emotions involved. You try to take time to digest that. … The more important thing is to keep moving forward.”

John Vogl: Skinner on sitting out: “I don’t think you learn anything extra by not being out there, but obviously this situation is maybe not that straightforward in the fact that ‘lessons being learned’ is maybe more of a vague concept.”

Heather Engel: Skinner without hesitation when asked if he’d rather be on another team: “No. I love being a Sabre. I love the city of Buffalo. I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no.”

Canadian final four team to the U.S. if borders aren’t opened by Round 3?

