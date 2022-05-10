NHL News: Norris Finalists, Award Finalists Dates, Sharks, Wild and the Senators

Norris Trophy finalists
NHL Public Relations: The 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy finalists are Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche).
Dates for NHL Awards finalists
David Pagnotta: Finalists for each NHL Award will be announced at 10:30 AM ET on the below days.
May 9: Norris
May 10: Vezina
May 11: Calder
May 12: Hart
May 13: Lindsay
May 16: Masterton
May 17: Frank J. Selke
May 18: Lady Byng
May 19: Jack Adams
May 20: King Clancy
Sharks re-sign Alexander Barabanov and Jaycob Megna
TSN: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Alexander Barabanov and defenseman Jaycob Megna to a two-year deals.
Sharks interim GM Joe Will on Barabanov.
“Alexander had a very good first full year in the NHL, showing that he is a consistent point producer and playmaker. Paired with his grit and hard work, he has the potential to improve upon his success this past year.”
Chris Johnston: Barabanov’s two-year deal has an AAV of $2.5 million.
Chris Johnston: Barabanov has a 10-team no-trade clause.
He’ll get a signing bonus of $1 million for 2022-23 and $500,000 for 2023-24.
Sheng Peng: Megna’s two-year deal is one-way with an AAV of $762,500.
The Wild sign Pavel Novak
Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have signed 2020 fifth round-round pick, 146th overall, forward Pavel Novak to a three-year entry-level deal.
Puck Pedia: Novak’s deal carries an $847,000 salary cap hit and AAV.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $75,000 in the minors.
2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $75,000 in the minors.
2024-25: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $75,000 in the minors.
Senators fire Pierre McGuire
TSN: Pierre McGuire didn’t last a calendar year with the Ottawa Senators as he was fired from his Senior Vice President of Player Development position. He was hired last July 12th.
Shawn Simpson: It was not a shock that McGuire was fired as he was hired by Eugene Melnyk and put below Pierre Dorion. He was doomed from day 1.