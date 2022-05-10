NHL News: Norris Finalists, Award Finalists Dates, Sharks, Wild and the Senators

Norris Trophy finalists

NHL Public Relations: The 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy finalists are Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche).

David Pagnotta: Finalists for each NHL Award will be announced at 10:30 AM ET on the below days.

May 9: Norris

May 10: Vezina

May 11: Calder

May 12: Hart

May 13: Lindsay

May 16: Masterton

May 17: Frank J. Selke

May 18: Lady Byng

May 19: Jack Adams

May 20: King Clancy

TSN: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Alexander Barabanov and defenseman Jaycob Megna to a two-year deals.

Sharks interim GM Joe Will on Barabanov.

“Alexander had a very good first full year in the NHL, showing that he is a consistent point producer and playmaker. Paired with his grit and hard work, he has the potential to improve upon his success this past year.”

Chris Johnston: Barabanov’s two-year deal has an AAV of $2.5 million.

Chris Johnston: Barabanov has a 10-team no-trade clause.

He’ll get a signing bonus of $1 million for 2022-23 and $500,000 for 2023-24.

Sheng Peng: Megna’s two-year deal is one-way with an AAV of $762,500.

The Wild sign Pavel Novak

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have signed 2020 fifth round-round pick, 146th overall, forward Pavel Novak to a three-year entry-level deal.

Puck Pedia: Novak’s deal carries an $847,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $75,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $75,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $75,000 in the minors.

Senators fire Pierre McGuire

TSN: Pierre McGuire didn’t last a calendar year with the Ottawa Senators as he was fired from his Senior Vice President of Player Development position. He was hired last July 12th.

Shawn Simpson: It was not a shock that McGuire was fired as he was hired by Eugene Melnyk and put below Pierre Dorion. He was doomed from day 1.