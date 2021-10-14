NHL News: Ottawa Senators – Brady Tkachuk Agree On A Seven-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed RFA forward Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year contract worth $57.5 million – an $8.214 million AAV.
Puck Pedia: Since it’s two days into the season, Tkachuk will have an $8,291,486 salary cap this season and $8,208,571 for the final six years.
Dan Rosen: Contract breakdown for Tkachuk’s deal.
2021-22: $4.0 million
2022-23: $6.5 million
2023-24: $10.5 million
2024-25: $10.5 million
2025-26: $10.5 million
2026-27: $8.5 million
2027-28: $7.0 million
Frank Seravalli: “Expectation is Brady Tkachuk will NOT play tonight with #Sens in opener but will be in the building.”
Darren Dreger: “Interesting…no signing bonus in this agreement.”
Graeme Nichols: “Locking up Brady is huge for convincing the rest of the young guys like Norris to follow suit. Such a watershed moment.”
Justin Bourne: “Pierre Dorion has to operate under different rules but he seems to do a pretty good job despite the restrictions. Big win for Sens fans.”
— brady tkachuk (@BradyTkachuk71) October 14, 2021
Brady Tkachuk (7×8.2m extension with ottawa) is a very strong driver of shots, both high quality and low, and personally shoots VERY often while scoring on very few of those shots. Some, ah, non-trivial defensive weaknesses at 5v5 also. pic.twitter.com/2ZQaawtKQZ
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 14, 2021