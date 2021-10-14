NHL News: Ottawa Senators – Brady Tkachuk Agree On A Seven-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed RFA forward Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year contract worth $57.5 million – an $8.214 million AAV.

Puck Pedia: Since it’s two days into the season, Tkachuk will have an $8,291,486 salary cap this season and $8,208,571 for the final six years.

Dan Rosen: Contract breakdown for Tkachuk’s deal.

2021-22: $4.0 million

2022-23: $6.5 million

2023-24: $10.5 million

2024-25: $10.5 million

2025-26: $10.5 million

2026-27: $8.5 million

2027-28: $7.0 million

Frank Seravalli: “Expectation is Brady Tkachuk will NOT play tonight with #Sens in opener but will be in the building.”

Darren Dreger: “Interesting…no signing bonus in this agreement.”

Graeme Nichols: “Locking up Brady is huge for convincing the rest of the young guys like Norris to follow suit. Such a watershed moment.”

Justin Bourne: “Pierre Dorion has to operate under different rules but he seems to do a pretty good job despite the restrictions. Big win for Sens fans.”