NHL News: Panthers Extend Aleksander Barkov For Eight Years
The Florida Panthers have extended forward Aleksander Barkov to an eight-year contract with a $10 million AAV.
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Author

 

Pierre LeBrun: The Florida Panthers have extended forward Aleksander Barkov to an eight-year contract with a $10 million AAV. There is over $70 million in signing bonuses.

Pierre LeBrun: Barkov’s contract has $72 million in bonuses.

2022-23: $1 million salary with an $11 million signing bonus.
2023-24: $1 million salary with an $11 million signing bonus.
2024-25: $1 million salary with an $11 million signing bonus.
2025-26: $1 million salary with a $10.6 million signing bonus.
2026-27: $1 million salary with a $9 million signing bonus.
2027-28: $1 million salary with a $7 million signing bonus.
2028-29: $1 million salary with a $6.2 million signing bonus.
2029-30: $1 million salary with a $6.2 million signing bonus.

Pierre LeBrun: A full no-movement clause kicks in immediately for the next season years. Start in 2028, Barkov will have a modified no-trade list with 16-teams.