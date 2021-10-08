NHL News: Panthers Extend Aleksander Barkov For Eight Years

Pierre LeBrun: The Florida Panthers have extended forward Aleksander Barkov to an eight-year contract with a $10 million AAV. There is over $70 million in signing bonuses.
Pierre LeBrun: Barkov’s contract has $72 million in bonuses.
2022-23: $1 million salary with an $11 million signing bonus.
2023-24: $1 million salary with an $11 million signing bonus.
2024-25: $1 million salary with an $11 million signing bonus.
2025-26: $1 million salary with a $10.6 million signing bonus.
2026-27: $1 million salary with a $9 million signing bonus.
2027-28: $1 million salary with a $7 million signing bonus.
2028-29: $1 million salary with a $6.2 million signing bonus.
2029-30: $1 million salary with a $6.2 million signing bonus.
Pierre LeBrun: A full no-movement clause kicks in immediately for the next season years. Start in 2028, Barkov will have a modified no-trade list with 16-teams.
Here’s Barkov’s microstat profile, which is pretty much better than everybody else in the league. pic.twitter.com/9V32f1DE7l
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 8, 2021
A very fair deal for one of the best players in hockey. Barkov should remain an elite player worth $10 million for the majority of his contract. pic.twitter.com/bUoYa9WoMG
— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) October 8, 2021
Alexander Barkov (8x10m extension with Florida) is an excellent driver of offence, especially at 5v5, and a great finisher, without any 5v5 defensive liabilities, and a healthy impact on penalty differential to boot. pic.twitter.com/ZoxfcFGZb6
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 8, 2021