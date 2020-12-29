NHL News: Panthers, Marleau, Waivers, Stuetzle, Vorobyev, Nilsson, Toews and Dach

Panthers will allow 25 percent capacity

Andy Slater: Florida Panthers season ticket holders have been told that the team will allow 25 percent capacity at the start of the season. That is about just under 5,000 fans per game.

Marleau chasing Howe

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau is 45 games away from breaking Gordie Howe‘s NHL all-time games played.

Their 45th game will be against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 19th in Las Vegas.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Put on waivers yesterday: Toronto Maple Leafs Kalle Kosilla and Buffalo Sabres Jean-Sebastian Dea.

Contract question

Larry Brooks: “Why is it legal under CBA to sign player to PTO accompanied by an understanding on contract that would be filed when cap space is available but illegal to sign a player to one-year contract accompanied by an understanding on multi-year extension on 1/1?”

Stuetzle has an out clause

Renaud Lavoie: Tim’s Stuetzle’s entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators contains a European out clause. If he doesn’t make the Senators he can go back to Mannheim in Germany.

Vorobyev out long-term

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Mikhail Vorobyev is out long-term with an ACL injury according to his agent Dan Milstein.

Nilsson still dealing with concussion symptoms

Bruce Garrioch: Tampa Bay Lightning’s newly acquired goaltender Anders Nilsson said that he’s still dealing with concussion symptoms.

Blackhawks down two players to start the season

Pierre LeBrun: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews will miss training and the start of the season due to an illness.

Chicago Blackhawks: Blackhawks prospect Kirby Dach underwent surgery to replace a fractured right wrist and will be able to start hockey-related activities in about four to five months. He suffered the injury during a World Junior Championships exhibition game.

Atkinson pranks Foligno