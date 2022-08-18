NHL News: Paquette, Blais, Stepan, Honka, Gorniak, Gutmman and Johnson
Cedric Paquette heading to the KHL

Murray Pam: Cedric Paquette has signed with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL.

Sammy Blais activated

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have activated forward Sammy Blais off the IR. He’s been on the IR since November 16th, 2021.

Derek Stepan signs a PTO

Corey Lavalette: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Derek Stepan to a PTO.

“Some no-risk insurance if the Hurricanes have a camp injury or find they need more depth and also a chance for Stepan to showcase himself if there’s not a spot for him in Raleigh.”

The Hurricanes sign Anttoni Honka

Cory Lavalette: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 2019 third-round pick, defenseman Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Canadiens retain Jack Gorniak’s rights

Marco D’Amico: The Montreal Canadiens retain the rights Jack Gorniak as he decided to go back to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Blackhawks sign Cole Guttman

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks will be signing college free agent forward Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t sign the 2017 sixth-round pick and his rights expired on Monday.

The Blackhawks sign Jack Johnson

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson: “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge.”

Tab Bamford: “to me, the #Blackhawks signing Jack Johnson is insurance for when (not if) the next trade(s) happen. He’s blocking 2-4 kids from getting ice time, but when one of Murphy/McCabe/Stillman goes he’s an older player who can fill a role for cheap.”

Ben Pope: The Blackhawks now have 14 forwards and six defensemen on one-way contracts.

The idea seems to be to not have room for prospects, allowing them to gain confidence with Rockford of the AHL.