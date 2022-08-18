NHL News: Paquette, Blais, Stepan, Honka, Gorniak, Gutmman and Johnson

Cedric Paquette heading to the KHL

Murray Pam: Cedric Paquette has signed with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL.

Sammy Blais activated

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have activated forward Sammy Blais off the IR. He’s been on the IR since November 16th, 2021.

Derek Stepan signs a PTO

Corey Lavalette: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Derek Stepan to a PTO.

“Some no-risk insurance if the Hurricanes have a camp injury or find they need more depth and also a chance for Stepan to showcase himself if there’s not a spot for him in Raleigh.”

The Hurricanes sign Anttoni Honka

Cory Lavalette: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 2019 third-round pick, defenseman Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Canadiens retain Jack Gorniak’s rights

Marco D’Amico: The Montreal Canadiens retain the rights Jack Gorniak as he decided to go back to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Blackhawks sign Cole Guttman

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks will be signing college free agent forward Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t sign the 2017 sixth-round pick and his rights expired on Monday.

The Blackhawks sign Jack Johnson

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson: “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge.”

Tab Bamford: “to me, the #Blackhawks signing Jack Johnson is insurance for when (not if) the next trade(s) happen. He’s blocking 2-4 kids from getting ice time, but when one of Murphy/McCabe/Stillman goes he’s an older player who can fill a role for cheap.”

Ben Pope: The Blackhawks now have 14 forwards and six defensemen on one-way contracts.

The idea seems to be to not have room for prospects, allowing them to gain confidence with Rockford of the AHL.

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Jack Johnson to a one-year deal with an AAV of $950K. The Blackhawks have one of the worst rosters in the NHL for the next season and Johnson also should help them for higher draft pick. pic.twitter.com/GYzWstDXwD — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 17, 2022

Jack Johnson, signed 1 year by CHI, is a Stanley Cup champion. Are you? pic.twitter.com/7AcxWpJY0z — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 17, 2022