NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers Extend Morgan Frost
Author

In more late-night NHL News, the Philadelphia Flyers have signed restricted free agent forward Morgan Frost to a two-year deal worth $4.2 million. His contract carries an annual average value of $2.1 million.

Frost will get a $350,000 signing bonus in year one with a base salary of $1.45 million. While in year two he will get a salary of $2.4 million. Frost will still a restricted free agent at the end of this and will carry a qualifying offer of $2.4 million.

NHL News: Jake Sanderson Signs Eight-Year Extension in Ottawa

Morgan Frost is heading into his fifth season in the National Hockey League. The 27th overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft had his best season last year with the Flyers.

NHL Rumors: It&#8217;s Not a Negotiation Ploy for Elias Pettersson

Frost recorded 46 points (19 goals and 27 assists) in 81 games last season for Philadelphia. In his career, he has played 158 games for the Flyers recording 69 points (26 goals and 43 assists).

If you look at his analytics, Frost is at best a middle to bottom six two-way centre in the league. Though he has a net-front presence, he has yet to make the big impact everyone expected him to.

It was a tough start for Frost last season. Just three goals in the first 27 games of the season. But then Frost started to put it together for the Flyers in December of 2022 and carried that into April of 2023 recording 41 points in 59 games. That’s about .69 points per game.

Frost is betting on himself as he has the potential to get a big raise in two years. Especially if his point production goes up.

Similar to the Sanderson deal in Ottawa, Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones made it clear he wanted to work things out as he sees Frost as a big part of the Flyers future.

Frost was the last unsigned free agent for the Flyers.

 

 