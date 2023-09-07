NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers Extend Morgan Frost

In more late-night NHL News, the Philadelphia Flyers have signed restricted free agent forward Morgan Frost to a two-year deal worth $4.2 million. His contract carries an annual average value of $2.1 million.

Hearing one of the remaining RFAs, Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost, is closing in on an extension with the Flyers. Sounds like 2 years, slightly above $2M-ish AAV. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 6, 2023

Frost will get a $350,000 signing bonus in year one with a base salary of $1.45 million. While in year two he will get a salary of $2.4 million. Frost will still a restricted free agent at the end of this and will carry a qualifying offer of $2.4 million.

Morgan Frost #Flyers

2 year deal

$2,100,000 AAV 23-24: $1.45M base + $350K SB

24-25: $2.4M base His QO will be $2.4M at expiry. Frost is represented by Darren Ferris of @QuartexxHockey https://t.co/3JAjIiKaeA — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 6, 2023

After signing Morgan Frost to a 2 year / $2.1M AAV contract, we now show the #Flyers with a projected cap hit of $82,632,095 based on an active roster of 22 players (12F-7D-3G). Philadelphia have now signed all of their RFA's.https://t.co/KfqCkROgyf — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 6, 2023

Morgan Frost is heading into his fifth season in the National Hockey League. The 27th overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft had his best season last year with the Flyers.

Frost recorded 46 points (19 goals and 27 assists) in 81 games last season for Philadelphia. In his career, he has played 158 games for the Flyers recording 69 points (26 goals and 43 assists).

If you look at his analytics, Frost is at best a middle to bottom six two-way centre in the league. Though he has a net-front presence, he has yet to make the big impact everyone expected him to.

Morgan Frost, signed 2x$2.1M by PHI, is a bottom six two-way centre. Gets involved in the net-front but still hasn't been able to make a big impact yet. #FueledByPhilly pic.twitter.com/EoK0dxkitw — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 7, 2023

Morgan Frost (2x2ish, PHI) is a middle-six forward. pic.twitter.com/3ZJE0Fog6v — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) September 7, 2023

It was a tough start for Frost last season. Just three goals in the first 27 games of the season. But then Frost started to put it together for the Flyers in December of 2022 and carried that into April of 2023 recording 41 points in 59 games. That’s about .69 points per game.

Big re-signing for the Flyers. Morgan Frost broke out late last season with 41 points in 59 GP from December to April. Analytics say he's a two-way, bottom-six C. No way; he's a potential 2C with offense behind Couturier. Frost should be good with Farabee and Tippett. https://t.co/DV8YAybSE1 — Jason Chen (@jasonchen16) September 7, 2023

Frost is betting on himself as he has the potential to get a big raise in two years. Especially if his point production goes up.

Morgan Frost has re-signed with the Philadelphia Flyers to a two-year deal with an AAV around $2M per @FriedgeHNIC. That's a very good deal for Philadelphia in our eyes. But if Frost continues to improve his performances, a big raise could be coming in two years. pic.twitter.com/icqwRB4QGP — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 6, 2023

Similar to the Sanderson deal in Ottawa, Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones made it clear he wanted to work things out as he sees Frost as a big part of the Flyers future.

Frost was the last unsigned free agent for the Flyers.