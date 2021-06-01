NHL News: Playoff Brackets, Bettman Upholds Kadri’s Suspension, and Reaves Suspended

Playoff Brackets for the next round are set

Pierre LeBrun: Semi-final playoff brackets are now set.

Winner of Avalanche/Golden Knights vs winner of the Canadien/Jets.

Winner of Islander/Bruins vs winner of the Lightning/Hurricanes.

Bettman upholds Kadri’s suspension

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on Nazem Kadri‘s suspension appeal.

“NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the eight-game suspension that was assessed to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri by the Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk during Game 2 of the teams’ First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday, May 19.

Commissioner Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal of the original decision, assessed May 21, at a hearing on May 27.

The incident occurred at 6:26 of the third period. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head.”

Frank Seravalli: Bettman wrote that the suspension showed “appropriate escalation” and was “consistent with the principle of progressive discipline.”

The NHLPA was arguing for a four-game suspension.

Reaves suspended

NHL Player Safety: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was suspended for two games for roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves.

Jesse Granger: “According to Department of Player Safety, both Reaves and the official acknowledged that Reaves pulled a chunk of Ryan Graves’ hair from his head.”

Jets sign Malott

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have signed free agent forward Jeff Malott to a one-year contract with a salary cap hit/AAV of $780,000. It is not an entry-level deal.

He’ll have a $750,000 base salary, $30,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Golden Knights sign Primeau

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed 2019 fifth-round pick Mason Primeau to a three-year entry-level deal with a $825,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $65,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $65,000 signing bonus, $70,,000 in the minors.