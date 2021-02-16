NHL News: Predators, Stars, Golden Knights, Injury Notes, and Absence List Update

Predators-Stars game last night postponed

NHL PR: “Tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions that have caused significant power outages in the Dallas area. Although both Clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Dallas, the League and the Stars made the decision upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

Will be 20 percent capacity for the Golden Knights

Justin Emerson: If/when the Vegas Golden Knights allow fans back in the stands at T-Mobile Arena, it will be at 20 percent capacity, which is around 3,500 people. Fans returning won’t happen any earlier than March 1st.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is out with the same lower-body injury that caused him to miss three games earlier.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill thinks that forward Tyler Bertuzzi (upper-body) will be out at least through Wednesday as he hasn’t started practicing yet.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have activated forward Mats Zuccarello and defenseman Matt Dumba from the IR.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen practiced for the first time this season.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Torey Krug left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Tom Timmermann: The Blues are being cautious with Marco Scandella and held him out yesterday.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Mitchell Stephens is still “a ways away” and “he’s not close.”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Jack Campbell is still over a week away from returning.

NHL’s COVID Absence related list

Renaud Lavoie: Buffalo Sabres – Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar, Jake McCabe, Casey Mittelstadt, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Colorado Avalanche – Samuel Girard, Tyson Jost, Gabriel Landeskog and Hunter Miska.

Los Angeles Kings – Andreas Athanasiou.

Minnesota Wild – Jonas Brodin, Brad Hunt, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy and Cam Talbot.

New Jersey Devils – Nikita Gusev, Nico Hischier, Dmitry Kulikov and Travis Zajac.

New York Rangers – Filip Chytil.

Ottawa Senators – Ryan Dzingel.

Philadelphia Flyers – Justin Braun, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom and Jakub Voracek.

Vegas Golden Knights – Tomas Nosek.