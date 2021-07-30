NHL News: Red Wings Acquire Stephens … Rangers Acquire, Extend Reaves

Red Wings acquire Stephens from the Lightning

Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Joe Smith: “GM Julien BriseBois had to walk the tightrope with the cap, said every transaction would be “dollar in, dollar out.” Mitchell Stephens dealt to Detroit for a sixth rounder is part of that. Still need to sign RFAs Colton, Raddysh, Katchouk.”

Cap Friendly: “After trading Mitchell Stephens to Detroit, the #Lightning now have a projected cap hit of $87,240,955 and $1,134,045 in projected off-season LTI cap space. The club also has 4 more RFA’s to resign, notably Colton Ross.”

Golden Knights send Reaves to the Rangers

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick.

Elliotte Friedman: The Rangers and Reaves are working on a contract extension to add one more year to the deal at around the same price – $1.75 million.

Puck Pedia: “With Reaves ($1.75M) & signing Chytil ($2.3M per @NYP_Brooksie), #NYR have $15.4M Cap Space w/ 22 on Proj Roster (14F/7D/1G). However, w/ this Projected Roster, would be $1.44M over 7.5% of Cap Bonus Cushion, reducing Cap Space to $14M RFA: Shesterkin”

Puck Pedia: “After trading Reaves ($1.75M), #VegasBorn now just $37K over cap with 21 Players on Projected Roster (13F/6D/2G). RFA: Patrick, Coghlan.”

