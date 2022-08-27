NHL News: Red Wings, Lightning, and Canucks

Filip Zadina Gets Bridge Deal To Stay With Red Wings

CapFriendly: The good news for Red Wings’ fans is that the Filip Zadina contract is very affordable. Now, he just has to live up to his draft potential. Zadina signed a three-year deal on Friday that will pay him $1.825 million AAV.

His salary jumps up incrementally from $913,000 in year one up to $2.725 million by year three. The good news is that his qualifying offer will still be just $2.19 million at the end of the deal. Zadina will be one year away from UFA status by then.

PuckPedia: With the Zadina contract, the Red Wings now have 14F/7D/2G under contract. That full roster still has $8.1 million in cap space giving Steve Yzerman some flexibility. Keep in mind, that Mark Pysyk is still on IR.

Again, this move is a truly classic low-risk, high-reward type of move. Zadina with some improved surrounding talent may just finally reach his potential.

Philippe Myers Gets One More Year For The Lightning

CapFriendly: Philippe Myers inks a one year contract extension for the Tampa Bay Lightning. This will pay him $1.4 million. It allows him to get to UFA status.

Frozen Tools: Again, Myers is an intriguing move for Tampa Bay. He was a late bloomer who fell off for a couple of years. In time, Myers may be able to help accrue points in multiple fantasy hockey categories. More importantly, he could become a nice cog in Tampa Bay’s defense.

More Canucks and J.T. Miller

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey NOW: Often, the joke is how some players are better off staying off of social media. With some, like J.T. Miller, that is just a sober truth. What is said on social media seems to be disconnected from Miller and his camp.

There had been talk that contract negotiations would be cut off before the season starts. That has not happened yet. There have been all that trade rumors from the rumor mill. None have come close to occurring. “I would have gone nuts” is an accurate statement from Miller if he was glued to social media.