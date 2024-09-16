NHL News: Red Wings Sign Lucas Raymond to Eight Year Extension

It was a busy day for the Detroit Red Wings. Earlier Monday, the Red Wings signed Jonathan Berggren to a one-year, $825,000 deal. Monday evening, the Red Wings announced they locked up forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension worth $64.6 million.

RAY IS HERE TO STAY ? The #RedWings have signed Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract with an AAV of $8,075,000. pic.twitter.com/Z0QHtO9K1R — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 16, 2024

Raymond’s new salary cap will be $8,075,000 million over the next eight seasons.

As I mentioned on @NHLNetwork a few moments ago, Detroit & Lucas Raymond were working towards a long-term deal… Well, it’s done. 8 years x $8.075M AAV — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 16, 2024

When the day started, the Red Wings had about $17.65 million in cap space. With the signings of Raymond and Berggren, about $8.75 million is left to sign Moritz Seider.

After signing Raymond for $8.075M, #LGRW have $8.75M projected cap space with 22 players (12F/7D/3G). RFA: Seider This includes 3 goalies on active roster (Husso, Talbot, Lyon). Could have more space by waiving/sending down 1 goalie and/or 1D. https://t.co/yAqMuyyz3H — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 16, 2024

Like Raymond, Seider and the Red Wings are working on a long-term deal. That is enough money to pay Seider. Recall that Brock Faber in Minnesota just received a new eight-year contract extension worth $68 million, with an AAV of $8.5 million.

Detroit Red Wings Must Learn From Anaheim’s RFA Situation From Last Year

The Red Wings would like to get both players into camp for Wednesday. Raymond is there; now it is on to Seider for GM Steve Yzerman.

The fourth overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft took tremendous strides last season with the Red Wings. Raymond played in all 82 games and recorded 72 points (31 goals and 41 assists).

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings Want To Get Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond on Long-Term Deals

He was vital to the team’s success last season. It was a big season for Raymond. The year prior, 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists) in 74 games. He needed to step up for the Red Wings. They thought he would repeat his rookie campaign of 57 points (23 goals and 34 assists) in his sophomore season.

It just took a little time, but Raymond is becoming the sniper the Detroit Red Wings expected him to be. Last season, he had six power-play goals, 16 power-play points, three overtime goals, and four game-winning goals.

Lucas Raymond took a big leap last season and signs a deal that has strong potential to turn into a steal. pic.twitter.com/6etKOib5zF — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) September 16, 2024

There is still a lot of potential for Raymond and the Wings.

Lucas Raymond re-signs with #LGRW He had a breakout season last year as he crossed the 200-game breakout threshold. At just 22 years of age, he still has a lot of potential.https://t.co/Tz6sJq8lIF pic.twitter.com/e7YWXEwqO4 — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) September 16, 2024

Expectations are the playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings this season.