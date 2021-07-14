NHL News: Rinne Retires, Guerin on Buyouts, and Injured Lightning

Rinne retires after 15 seasons with the Predators

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retires from the NHL after 15 years.

“For more than 15 years, I’ve been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back,” the goalie said. “This decision wasn’t easy, but I know this is the right one at the right time.”

His final NHL game was on May 10th and he shut out the Carolina Hurricanes.

683 games played.

369 wins.

60 shutouts.

1 career goal.

Simply the best. pic.twitter.com/mtTFTsWmbb — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 13, 2021

Some key points from Wild GM Guerin on the Parise/Suter buyouts

Sarah McLellan: From Minnesota Wild GM’s press conference after announcing they will be buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

“The cap, expansion, roster and opportunity for young players were all factors in the decision, which Guerin said had been deliberated for the past 6-8 months.

Guerin said he didn’t consider trades. (Parise and Suter also had NMC in their contracts.) Guerin said he felt this was the “cleanest way.”

Guerin said the #mnwild didn’t have cap space to field a team. Said the team will try to re-sign players and go to free agency.”

Guerin added that in years three and four where the two buyouts carry about a $14 million cap hit, “those years will be tough.”

Injured Lightning

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman had been playing with torn meniscus since March 30th and will be out three to four weeks after he has surgery.

Both Barclay Goodrow and Ryan McDonagh have broken hands.

Nikita Kucherov had a cracked rib.

All players will be ready for training camp.